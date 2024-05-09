ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Paris ISD Collaborates with Mathews Auto Group to Present GROWL Awards to Teachers

Pictured left to right: Superintendent Althea Dixon, Principal Kendra Beshirs, Kaelyn Usry, Assistant Superintendent Caleb Tindel, and Julie Anderson with Mathews Auto Group.

Paris ISD principals named winners for the April GROWL Awards “Getting Results from Outstanding Wildcat Leaders.” Winners are Joseline Cardiel, Kaelyn Usry, Sheree Turner, Lalonna West, Kim Smith, Yumeka Dangerfield, Tiffany Blassingame, and Michael Johnson.

Superintendent Althea Dixon and Assistant Superintendent Caleb Tindel conducted a drawing for grand prizes sponsored by Pay It Forward – Mathews Auto Group. Kaelyn Usry and Lalonna West each received $250. The remaining winners received $15 gift certificates from Applebee’s.

Pictured left to right: Julie Anderson with Mathews Auto Group, Lalonna West, Assistant Principal David Stevens, and Assistant Superintendent Caleb Tindel.

