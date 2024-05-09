Paris ISD Collaborates with Mathews Auto Group to Present GROWL Awards to Teachers

Paris ISD principals named winners for the April GROWL Awards “Getting Results from Outstanding Wildcat Leaders.” Winners are Joseline Cardiel, Kaelyn Usry, Sheree Turner, Lalonna West, Kim Smith, Yumeka Dangerfield, Tiffany Blassingame, and Michael Johnson.

Superintendent Althea Dixon and Assistant Superintendent Caleb Tindel conducted a drawing for grand prizes sponsored by Pay It Forward – Mathews Auto Group. Kaelyn Usry and Lalonna West each received $250. The remaining winners received $15 gift certificates from Applebee’s.