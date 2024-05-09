Bridge Replacement and Repairs Set in Delta, Lamar Counties



PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that three bridges in Lamar County will be replaced, and that bridge repairs are slated for one bridge in Delta County.

The contractor, THK Construction LLC, was granted 238 working days to complete these projects valued at more than $3.7 million. The contractor anticipates starting work on May 14, 2024. The target completion date for this work is Dec. 30, 2024.

Three bridges in Lamar County at these locations will be replaced; FM 38 at the West Fork of Sanders Creek, FM 1184 at Robertson Creek, and CR 16300 at Little Sandy Creek. The roadways at these locations will be closed to thru traffic while the bridges are being replaced. Detours will be in place to guide travelers around these bridges.

The bridge repair work in Delta County is planned for CR 1150 at Lake Creek, officials said.

The contractor anticipates starting work at CR 16300 at Little Sandy Creek in Lamar County on May 14. Barricades will be placed May 13 at this location. After this bridge is replaced, the contractor will move to subsequent sites noted above.

Motorists who travel frequently in these areas are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or (903) 737-9213.

