More Than $1.3 Million Awarded in Big Tex Scholarship Program Awards to More Than 220 Texas Students

DALLAS – May 9, 2024 – Since its establishment in 1992, the Big Tex® Scholarship Program has continued to uphold the State Fair’s nonprofit mission of supporting agriculture, education, and community involvement. We are proud to announce another year of supporting Texas students through scholarships towards furthering their education, with the State Fair of Texas awarding more than $1.3 million in new college scholarships this year. We are awarding 224 scholarships to deserving students across the Lone Star State: 106 Juanita Craft Scholarships to Dallas ISD students, 106 Youth Livestock Scholarships to students throughout Texas, nine Seasonal Employee Scholarships, one Benny Clark Memorial Scholarship, one Peggy Sloan Memorial Scholarship, and one Terry Griffin Memorial Scholarship.

In its 32-year history, the Big Tex Scholarship Program has awarded scholarships to more than 3,500 students for a program total of more than $18.8 million. Honoring the legacy of South Dallas resident and civil rights activist Juanita Craft, each year, the State Fair awards college scholarships to selected applicants from six Dallas ISD high schools surrounding the Fair Park area – Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women’s Leadership School, Franklin D. Roosevelt, James Madison, Lincoln, North Dallas, and Woodrow Wilson high schools. In addition, the State Fair awards scholarships to select applicants across the state who have participated in youth livestock competitions at the State Fair of Texas. The Seasonal Employee Scholarship serves as a thank you to the Fair’s seasonal employees for their hard work and dedication to the State Fair of Texas – both qualified seasonal employees and their dependents are eligible for this opportunity.

“To be selected as a 2024 Big Tex Scholar is beyond amazing. It gives me a sense of comfort and safety to be part of such a wonderful state. Receiving this scholarship significantly contributes to new opportunities and the accomplishment of my educational goals. The financial support given by this scholarship not only eases the weight of tuition and college costs but also allows me to continue my education and stay involved throughout the university,” said Michele Trevino, 2024 Big Tex Juanita Craft recipient from Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women’s Leadership School. “With the help of this scholarship, I will have the opportunity to settle and lay the foundation for myself. This will allow me to fully dedicate myself to acquiring the knowledge and skills to excel in the field of nursing. The financial support allows access to educational resources, training programs, and networks in organizations to boost my overall learning experience. In conclusion, this scholarship represents more than just financial support; it shows a commitment to a journey filled with educational excellence and student development. I am beyond grateful for this opportunity, as it opens many doors for my family and myself.” Michele plans to attend the University of Texas at Arlington in the fall and major in nursing.

“Seeing that the people who received my application saw that I had genuine potential for success in the electrical engineering field has made me proud; proud that all of the work, studying, failure, and success I have experienced for this part of the STEM field has all meant something,” said Henry Davis, 2024 Big Tex Seasonal Employee recipient, son to a seasonal finance Tex-team member. “When struggling with either hard coursework or teaching methods that I’m not familiar with, I know that having this scholarship would give me relief in knowing that I have support; support that while I’m paying thousands of dollars in college tuition, that my family doesn’t have, I am receiving financial aid from an organization that cares for students like me.” Henry plans to attend the University of Texas at Dallas and pursue a degree in electrical engineering.

“The State Fair of Texas has been a large part of my journey in the livestock industry, and I am extremely grateful for the support that I will be given,” said 2024 Big Tex Youth Livestock Scholar Jackson Bragg of Salado, Texas. “This scholarship will help me get through school more independently and give me more opportunities to one day give back to the organizations that made me who I am today.” Jackson plans to attend Texas Tech University and pursue a degree in animal science.

A total of 106 graduating seniors from six Dallas ISD high schools were awarded the State Fair of Texas Juanita Craft Scholarship, including: