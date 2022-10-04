Paris ISD Superintendent Paul Jones To Participate In TELI Superintendent Academy

AUSTIN – The Thompson Executive Leadership Institute (TELI) in Austin announced that Paul Jones, Superintendent at Paris ISD, is the recipient of an academic scholarship. He will attend the 30th annual Superintendent Academy sponsored by the Thompson Executive Leadership Institute at Education Service Center Region 13 in Austin, Texas.

The TELI Superintendent Academy is a nationally known advanced leadership development program for school superintendents from Texas and surrounding states.

According to Dr. Bob Thompson, TELI’s director, membership in the Academy is competitive and by invitation only. His colleagues nominated Paul Jones, who met rigorous screening criteria, and a screening committee judged him to have a leadership skill that will add value to the discussions in a “think tank” of peers.

According to Dr. Thompson, the scholarship pays all academic costs, including a field trip to attend leadership development sessions in Puerto Rico. Therefore, the only cost to the district is the superintendent’s travel to Austin and the cost of his and the district’s board members to attend a Visioning conference in Austin. The Visioning Conference is a three-day session in the spring for Academy superintendents and their boards.

Once there, they lead them through joint leadership training and planning activities applicable to their districts. These district leaders will also meet with superintendents and board members from similar-sized schools to share ideas for increasing student achievement and developing a vision for the future of their schools.

Admission to the TELI Academy, according to Dr. Thompson, is recognition not only of the superintendent but also the ongoing efforts of the district’s school board to improve education for all students.