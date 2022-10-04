Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Oct 04)

Paris Police responded to a theft in the 800-block of Oak St. at 1:06 Monday afternoon. Someone had stolen a shotgun and some cash from his residence, and the victim reported that two known people came to his place in the early morning hours and visited for a few hours. A short time after they left, the victim noticed that the shotgun and cash were missing. The investigation continues.

Paris Police spoke with a victim of fraud by telephone Monday afternoon at about 2:17. The victim reported that their stepdaughter had used his bank card to transfer money from his account to hers last Wednesday, Sep 28. The incident is under investigation.

Reggie Lamont McCarty

Paris Police worked a theft in the 1300-block of Clarksville on Monday afternoon at 3:15. Reportedly, a black male wearing a backpack had left the store without paying for merchandise. Officers located the male behind a building in the 1200-block of Lamar Ave. The male admitted to taking two beers from the store. During the investigation, Reggie Lamont McCarty, 46, of Paris, had at least two prior theft convictions. Officers arrested McCarty for felony theft and placed him in the Lamar County Jail.

Patricia Kimmons

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 400-block of SW 1st St at 8:25 Monday night. The driver, Patricia Kimmons, 48, of Paris, had two outstanding warrants out of Dallas County. One charged her with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and the other was for assaulting a family member. Kimmons was arrested and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 87 calls for service and arrested eight people on Monday (Oct 3).