Paris ISD To Celebrate School Board Recognition Month In January

Paris ISD will join 1,025 school districts throughout Texas in January to School Board Recognition Month, Superintendent Paul Jones announced Friday.

“Our school board members are volunteers who shoulder critical responsibilities and often make difficult choices for our district, all without pay. Their goal is always focused on the future success of the children in our district,” Jones said. “Celebrating School Board Recognition Month is one way to say thanks for all they do.”

Serving as a link between the community and classroom, school board members are elected to establish the policies that provide the framework for public schools. The Paris ISD board is responsible for an annual budget of $43.7 million, 3,964 students, 620 employees, and eight campuses.

Board members serving Paris ISD are: George Fisher, President, has served for 17 years; Jenny Wilson, the Vice-President, has served for seven years; Becki Norment, the Secretary, has served for 15 years, Clifton Fendley has served four years, Terry Davis has served five years, Danny Hooten has served since May of 2018, and Gordon B. Strom, Jr., M.D. has served 13 years.

“It’s more important than ever before that communities support public education so that today’s students are prepared to be productive citizens and the leaders of tomorrow. Please take a moment and tell school board members ‘thanks for caring about our children and giving so much to our community.’ Let them know we support them and that their dedicated service is recognized and truly appreciated,” Jones said.