Kiwanis Recognizes NLHS Key Club

50-year club at North Lamar

The Paris Kiwanis Club recognized the North Lamar High School Key Club for their 50th anniversary during Tuesday’s noon meeting. Congratulating the Key Club officers are Kiwanis member Stephen ‘Red’ Holmes, sergeant at arms Wesley Crites, secretary Joseph Franklin, NLHS Assistant Principal Patrick Fuller, treasurer Matthew Vukcevich, vice president Jaden Franklin, president Katie Conlin, Kiwanis member Thomas Calloway, and Key Club sponsor Dennis Hodgkiss, who has served as sponsor for 40 years.