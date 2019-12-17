" /> Kiwanis Recognizes NLHS Key Club – EastTexasRadio.com
Momentum Polaris Great American Thank You Nov 2019
Morrell banner
Hess Lay Z Boy 2019
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Pilgrim’s Pride Jobs Header Oct. 2019
cypress basin hospice

Kiwanis Recognizes NLHS Key Club

10 hours ago

50-year club at North Lamar

 The Paris Kiwanis Club recognized the North Lamar High School Key Club for their 50th anniversary during Tuesday’s noon meeting. Congratulating the Key Club officers are Kiwanis member Stephen ‘Red’ Holmes, sergeant at arms Wesley Crites, secretary Joseph Franklin, NLHS Assistant Principal Patrick Fuller, treasurer Matthew Vukcevich, vice president Jaden Franklin, president Katie Conlin, Kiwanis member Thomas Calloway, and Key Club sponsor Dennis Hodgkiss, who has served as sponsor for 40 years.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     