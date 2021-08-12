Paris Lamar County Health District Update

The Texas Department of State Health Services Coronavirus Dashboard shows the number of active COVID cases in Lamar County is now 230. The death toll remains at 161. There have been an estimated 5,901 recoveries.

The Paris-Lamar County Health District announced yesterday, that reporting for COVID numbers in Lamar County for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be reported on Friday, August 13th. The district apologizes for the inconvenience. Meanwhile, they are continuing to urge people to mask, wash your hands, and social distance from others.

Local residents are continuing to be urged to get their COVID vaccines during this ongoing surge in the virus. You may call the COVID Center at (903) 715-0422 to schedule your vaccine today.