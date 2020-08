TWenty-seven-year -old Matthew Trey Baeza of Paris has pleaded guilty in Lamar County to 7 counts of Possession of Child Pornography. He was sentenced by Judge Wes Tidwell to a total of 18 years in prison. He must serve 4 ½ years before becoming eligible to apply for parole. He must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. Prosecutor Gary Young said Baeza could have received many more counts against him, following an investigation by Texas Rangers.