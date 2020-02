Paris Optimist Baseball registration is this Saturday (Feb 8) at the Lamar Avenue Church of Christ from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm. Baseball leagues are available for players who will be at least three years old by April 30, 2020, through players who will be no older than 14 on that date. A copy of the player’s birth certificate is needed for players who have not played Paris Optimist Baseball within the last two years. Registration fees can be paid in cash, check or debit/credit card.