Paris Optimist Statement On COVID-19

Paris Optimist Official Statement

Mar 17, 2020

The safety and health of our Paris Optimist players and families come first as we continually evaluate the COVID-19 situation. In our Mar 13 notice, we stated that we would fully ensure communication with the Paris Optimist families. After we received schools and local health information today, our board met, and the decision was made to suspend the start of baseball season until Apr 6. Effective Mar 18, there will also be no team practices. We will continue to monitor the situation daily and weekly with local health officials and the schools. We will evaluate this decision weekly.

As we receive new information, things can change. We pray things will improve, and we can play the season. It is our goal to be able to protect the health of everyone and play baseball. In case the season is canceled, the Paris Optimist is working on a refund policy of the player registration fee.