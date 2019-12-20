Paris PD Announces Officer Of The Year, Other Recognitions

East Texas Broadcasting salutes Paris Police Department’s, Andrew Casey, named Officer of the Year. Casey joined the department four years ago. His fellow officers are the voters. Officer Casey is a US Army veteran, serving 8 years before being hired by the department in 2015. Officer Casey is assigned to Uniform Patrol on the “C” shift. Casey recently completed SWAT certification and is also a member of the Paris SWAT Team.

Also from Paris PD: A special thanks to the Citizens Police Academy Alumni members (Betty, Deborah, Chad, Don, Catrena, and Chris) for providing lunch today for the department and retirees as we celebrate Christmas and name our yearly officer and employee awards.

The TOP GUN award for the highest marksmanship score was a tie between Sgt. Shawn Upchurch and Detective David Whitaker.

We think it is important to note that the following award winners are chosen by ballot from their co-workers.

Lindsey Griffis was named the civilian employee of the year for 2019. Lindsey has been with the department for a short time but has already demonstrated her willingness to help citizens get the reports they need and provide statistical information and records research to the officers and administration.

Unusual that the department had six rookies to choose from on the Rookie of the Year. These six officers started work in January of 2019 and just finished all preparatory training to be assigned to shifts in late November. Stetson Henderson was named Rookie of the year for 2019.