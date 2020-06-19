Paris PD Bookings

Officers were summoned to a Motel in the 3700 block of NE Loop 286 in regards to a disturbance. They made contact with Brandon Scott, who was causing a disturbance. They later established that Scott was under the influence of narcotics. He was placed under arrest for Public Intoxication and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Clarksville St in regards to an assault. The victim advised that she had been assaulted by a family member several times in the last 24 hours. Officers procured an Emergency Protective Order for the victim. The suspect is still at large. Mugshot Not Available