Paris PD Officer Involved Shooting
Paris PD Officer Involved Shooting

4 hours ago

stock photo

One person was hospitalized in undisclosed condition at a Dallas-area hospital after he was shot by a Paris police officer. The incident began after officers responded to a single vehicle crash 1600 block of NE 34th St where the driver had left the scene. The subject  was later located at his residence and during the investigation, the person brandished a firearm and was then shot by the officer. The subject was flown to a Dallas area hospital in undisclosed condition. Texas Rangers are investigating the incident, and the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave with pay.

