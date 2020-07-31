" /> Paris Police Report 07.30.20 – EastTexasRadio.com
Paris Police arrested 51-year-old Tommy Ray Nichols, of Paris, in the 3800-block of Lamar Ave. on two outstanding felony warrants for driving while intoxicated three or more, and manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than four grams but less than 200 grams.

Paris Police Detectives executed a search warrant on a house in the 1200-block of Pine Bluff St. Once inside, officers arrested 53-year-old Timothy Lee Gardner for possession of more than four ounces but less than five pounds of marijuana.

