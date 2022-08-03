Paris Police Report 08.03.22

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 800 block of Lamar Ave at 3:45 P.M. The victim reported that the residence had been damaged by a recent fire and that someone had stolen two televisions from the residence. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police arrested Richard Loyd Siegfried, 44, of Clarksville, Texas, at 5:38 P.M. on August 2, 2022 at the Paris District Parole Office. Siegfried had an outstanding felony Red River County warrant charging him with failure to comply with sex offender’s duty to register. Siegfried was booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 66 calls for service and arrested 2 persons on August 2, 2022.