Celebrated Economist to Speak to BBB Accredited Businesses

August 2, 2022 – Tyler, TX – Dr. Ray Perryman, president and CEO of the economic research and analysis firm, The Perryman Group, is the scheduled presenter for the upcoming BBB webinar, “Chaos to Clarity! Navigating the Current Economic Landscape” on Thursday, August 11.

BBB Central East Texas is proud to introduce Dr. Perryman to Accredited Businesses across North America. It feels like the economy is being slammed from all directions. A stubborn pandemic, rampant inflation, supply chain snarls, worker shortages, energy price hikes, interest rate increases, and more are presenting ongoing challenges to all of us. Dr. Perryman will dive into these and other topics, cut through the clutter and offer some clarity, and help to shed some light on the path forward.

Dr. Perryman holds a BS in Mathematics from Baylor University and a PhD in Economics from Rice University. Dr. Perryman has received citations from governments around the world, presidents, governors, Congress, and national and state administrative and legislative bodies, and has been nominated for the Bank of Sweden Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel (Nobel Memorial Prize in Economics).

His firm has served the needs of more than 2,500 clients, including two-thirds of the Global 25, over half of the Fortune 100, the 12 largest technology firms in the world, 10 US Cabinet Departments, the 9 largest firms in the US, the 6 largest energy companies operating in the US, and the 5 largest US banking institutions.

Perryman has been described as a “genius” by The Wall Street Journal, a “world-class scholar” by Business Week and “the most quoted man in Texas” by Texas Monthly. Perryman writes a weekly syndicated newspaper column, hosts a daily radio commentary and appears regularly on National Public Radio and has earned the title, “the state’s premiere barbecue connoisseur” by The Dallas Morning News.

Please join us on Thursday, August 11 at 10:00 AM CDT

Registration Link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1803734956523157519

“Our hope is that attendees will have a greater sense of clarity and a better understanding of the issues so that they may likewise make wise decisions for their businesses,” Mechele Mills, president and CEO of BBB Central East Texas said.