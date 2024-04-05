Paris Police Report For Friday, Aprl 5

Trequell Rashawn Brown

Thursday, officers responded to a family disturbance in the 100 block of East Booth. A victim advised them that Trequell Rashawn Brown, 28, had assaulted them by throwing grease on them, striking and throwing them to the floor. Officers arrested Brown for family violence assault. Brown then made comments in the officer’s presence that he would kill the complainant, and they charged him with a terrorist threat to a Family Member.

Clint Anthony Edwards

Last Wednesday, officers Arrested Clint Anthony Edwards, 45, on an active warrant after they observed him driving in the 10-block of 7th NW. Edwards had an outstanding warrant for multiple thefts in the past several weeks. They took him into custody without incident.

Ashley Shay Stout

Officers responded to a disturbance call Friday in the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Dr. They spoke with victims who advised that Ashley Shay Stout, 41, had threatened to strike them with a stick. Officers found Stout intoxicated and unruly. She was arrested and charged with a Terroristic Threat to a Family Member.

Officers responded to a Burglary in progress Friday in the 700 block of Bonham St. The suspect fled the scene before officers’ arrival, leaving several items they had combined in a backpack. Officers processed the scene. The bag’s contents included an individual’s identification, and that individual is considered a suspect. The case is ongoing.

Officers made 31 traffic stops, arrested three adults, and answered 89 calls for service on Thursday, April 4.

Captain John T. Bull