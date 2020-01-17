Paris Police Report For Friday (Jan 17)

Markeith Bernard Wallace

Officers were performing a security check at Booker T. Washington Homes at about 12:30 Friday morning and located three people sitting in a vehicle. Officers observed marijuana in plain view. The arrested Markeith Bernard Wallace, 42, of Paris, and charged him with possession of marijuana. Allegedly, when the officers searched Wallace, he had methamphetamine in his possession. They additionally charged Wallace with possession of a controlled substance and later placed him in the Lamar County Jail. Another passenger was also arrested for possession of marijuana. They released the driver of the vehicle without any charges.

Officers recovered a stolen 2016 Chevrolet pick-up in the 1900-block of N. Main about 12:31 Thursday afternoon. Auto Theft Task Force Detective Stone met with a person that was attempting to register the vehicle. The person had just purchased it, and the title that they produced was fraudulent. Detective Stone later learned that the owner reported the truck stolen out of Wharton, Texas. The vehicle was taken to the Police Department until they could return it. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 85 calls for service and arrested nine people on Thursday (Jan 16).