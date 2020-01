The Paris Elks Lodge, at 2110 36th St NE, has a Veterans and First Responders Breakfast the third Saturday of the month at the Lodge from 7:30 am until 10:00 am. Enjoy a hot breakfast and support local veterans at the same time. Veterans, EMTs, Paramedics, Fire Personnel, and Police Officers eat free, while friends and family are asked for a $5 donation per person.