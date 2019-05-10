Paris Police Report For Friday (May 10)

Lindsey Alexas Gaby

Paris officers were dispatched to a local business in the 3500-block of NE Loop 286 in regards to a customer refusing to pay for food at the Fish Fry. They determined, Lindsey Alexas Gaby, to be intoxicated and a danger to herself or others. Officers placed Gaby under arrest for Public Intoxication. During transport Gaby resisted officers attempts to put her in a patrol unit, kicking and pulling away. The added charges of Resisting Arrest or Transport.



Garrett Wayne Taylor

Officers responded to a burglary in the 600-block of Sycamore Street. Reportedly, someone had stolen property from a residence and vandalized the house. On another “unrelated” call, one of the officers located evidence connecting the suspect, Garrett Wayne Taylor, to the previous burglary call. Taylor was questioned about the burglary and later arrested on the charge of Burglary of Building.

Randall Taylor

An officer was patrolling an apartment complex in the 1500-block of E. Price in regards to suspected narcotics activity when he contacted Randall Taylor. Taylor admitted to having narcotics on his person. He produced the drugs, and the officer arrested him. Later, during his booking, Taylor was found to have more narcotics secreted on his person. He was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and with Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Correctional Facility.

Officers responded to a Medical Facility on Deshong Dr. in regards to a missing person. Officers were advised by a family member that Vechoyn Wilkerson had been last seen in the 800-block if Deshong Dr. at 2:00 am. She left the area on foot walking toward Lewis Lane. Wilkerson is an African American female, approximately 5’3” tall, 120 lbs. with short black hair, and a medium complexion. She had come to Paris from the Clarksville area. Her family is concerned for her safety. They think she might have headed for the Dallas area. Anyone with information may call the Paris Police Department with information.

Paris Police responded to 165 Calls for service and made eight arrests on Thursday (May 9).