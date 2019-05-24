Paris Police Report For Friday (May 24)

Rena Sue Goss

Paris Police arrested Rena Sue Goss, 55, at her residence Thursday morning at 11:36 on a felony warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, of less than one gram. Goss was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Nicholas Gage Clark

Paris Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle Thursday evening at 6:31 in the 1600-block of Clarksville for the driver not wearing a safety belt. They discovered that Nicholas Gage Clark, 25, of Paris, had an outstanding warrant out of Waller County Sheriff’s Department that charged him with criminal non-support. Waller was placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Friday morning at 4:04. Paris officers responded to a robbery in the 2600-block of Lamar Ave. Reportedly, a male subject wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and a black ski mask entered the store, brandished a handgun, and demanded money from the register. The clerk advised that he had just completed a transaction and was not able to close the cash register drawer before the suspect entered and approached him. The clerk backed away from the register, and the suspect then removed cash from the till. The suspect was last seen running West on Lamar. It is unknown at this time how much money was taken. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 127 calls for service and arrested two people on Thursday (May 23).