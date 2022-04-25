Paris Police Report For Monday (Apr 25)

Donnie Lee Teafatiller

At 9:42 Friday night, Paris Police stopped Donnie Lee Teafatiller, 29, in the 2300-block of Clarksville for a traffic violation and found that she had warrants for her arrest. Teafatiller had an outstanding felony probation warrant on possession of a controlled substance conviction and two Municipal Court warrants. They transferred Teafatiller to the Lamar County Jail.

Kristi Dee Vanhouser

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 10-block of NW 7th St at 9:44 Friday night for a registration violation. The driver told the officer that she had a pistol in the vehicle’s seat under her purse. The officer removed the occupants and then retrieved the gun. The officer observed a meth pipe lying on top of the bag. A purse search revealed that the driver, Kristi Dee Vanhouser, 45, of Powderly, had possession of methamphetamine, and officers arrested and charged her with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying a weapon. In addition, they detained the passenger on two Municipal Court warrants.

Keithdrick Dillion Patterson

Friday night at 11:26, Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 100-block of SW 4th for a defective headlight. The passenger gave the officer the wrong name. During the investigation, the passenger was Keithdrick Dillion Patterson, 42. Patterson had two outstanding felony warrants for his arrest. One for a motion to revoke a possession of a controlled substance conviction. The second warrant was a bond surrender warrant on a driving while intoxicated three or more arrests, and they charged him with failing to identify as a fugitive. Patterson is in Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a disturbance and met with the victim in the 1900-block of Lamar Ave at 1:15 Saturday morning. The victim and family had been staying with a friend. He claimed that the friend had demanded more money for the stay. The friend assaulted him when the victim advised that he could not pay the extra money. The victim reported that this occurred at about 6:45 Friday morning. The victim then said that the friend loaded all of them into his vehicle and drove them to the motel, and put them out. The victim then reported that the friend had threatened him with a pistol. The investigation continues.

Nicholas Lee Johnson

Paris Police observed Nicholas Lee Johnson, 30, of Powderly, in the 1600-block of W. Shiloh Saturday evening at 6:59. Officers confirmed the parole violation warrant on Johnson and placed him under arrest, transferring him to the Lamar County Jail.

Karen Theresa Sarver

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 1700-block of E. Cherry Sunday morning at 9:09. Officers contacted Karen Theresa Sarver, 37, of Cooper, and found that she had possession of methamphetamine and prescription medication that she did not have a prescription to possess. Sarver was arrested and charged with more than one gram and possession of a controlled substance of fewer than 28 grams. Sarver was later transferred to and placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 261 calls for service and arrested 17 people over the weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Apr 24).