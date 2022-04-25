Monday’s Sports

Mariana Shostak

NBA

Sunday

East

G4 Bucks (3-1) 119 – Bulls (1-3) 95

G4 Heat (3-1) 110 – Hawks (1-3) 86

West

G4 Nuggets (3-1) 126 – Warriors (1-3) 121

G4 Pelicans (2-2) 118 – Suns (2-2) 103

Monday

West

G5 Jazz (2-2) at Dallas Mavericks (2-2) at 8:30 pm TNT

MLB

Sunday

Astros (7-8) 8 – Blue Jays (10-6) 7

Athletics (9-8) 2 – Texas (5-10) 0

Monday

Astros at Texas Rangers 7:05 pm

COLLEGE

On Saturday, Mariana Shostak of Lviv, Ukraine, set two school records and two top marks in NCAA Division II for the Texas A&M University-Commerce track & field team. She regained the lead in the 400-meter dash and broke her school record, which she set two weeks ago. She teamed up with three other teammates to set the new school record in the 4×400 meter relay.

The No. 19 ranked Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team plated eight runs at each end of the doubleheader sweep of the Cameron Aggies on Friday by scores of 8-3 and 8-0 in five innings, respectively, at the John Cain Family Field.

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL PARINGS

Cumby vs. Tom Bean at Community Thu 6:00 pm

Hughes Springs vs. Elysian Fields Thu at Marshall, 7:00 pm – 1G

North Lamar vs. Lindale at NL Wed 6:00 pm, G2 LD Thu 6:00 pm, G3 Sulphur Springs 11:00 am

McLeod vs. Alba-Golden at Hughes Springs Tue 7:00 pm

Mt Vernon vs. Atlanta G1 Marshall Wed, G2-3 Mt Pleasant Fri

Sulphur Springs vs. Whitehouse G1 SS Wed 7:00 pm, G2 WH Fri 6:30, G3 SS Sat 2:00 pm

Winnsboro vs. Redwater G1 Thu Redwater 6:00 pm, G2 Winnsboro 7:00 pm

Prairiland 9 – Chisum 1 District Championship

Prairiland vs. Bells

Chisum vs. Whitewright at Chisum G1 Thu, G2 WW Fri, G3 Sat Community

Friday

Bonham 17 – Blue Ridge 0

Cooper 15 – North Hopkins 0

Edgewood 17 – Lone Oak 4

Pottsboro 6 – Leonard 2

Rains 11 – Commerce 1

Trenton 15 – Ector 2

BASEBALL

Friday

Cooper 5 – Celeste 3

Grand Saline 17 – Commerce 1

Hallsville 11 – Pine Tree 1

Honey Grove 17 – Wolfe City 7

Kilgore 18 – Chapel Hill TY 0

Longview 7 – Marshall 1

Mineola 12 – Chapel Hill MP 0

New Diana 16 – Daingerfield 0

North Lamar 5 – Pittsburg 2

Rains 2 – Edgewood 0

Redwater 9 – New Boston 5

Spring Hill 6 – Bullard 1

Mt Pleasant 6 – Texas High 4

Saturday

Kilgore 2 – Rains 1

Prairiland 6 – Sam Rayburn 0