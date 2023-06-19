Paris Police Report for Monday June 19th

On Friday, June 16, 2023 at 10:09am; Paris Officers responded to the 1200 block of Clarksville Street to an assault. The complainant stated a male was “beating” the female. The victim stated that the suspect grabbed her shirt but did not assault her. Suspect, 33-Year- Old Aaron Michael Moreno of Paris was located hiding inside the residence’s attic. Moreno escaped the attic and was arrested after a foot pursuit from officers and was taken into custody for Evading Arrest Detention and a Parole Violation Warrant.

On Friday, June 16, 2023 at 11:25pm; Paris Dispatch received a call of a disturbance in the 2000 block of Kyle Drive. Responding Officers observed a 71-year-old female victim to have visible facial injuries. The victim stated that her daughter, 34-Year-Old Monica Grace Marrie Swann of Paris had pulled her hair, struck her in the head and face with her fist and pushed her thumb into her throat. Swann was arrested and booked for Injury Child Elderly Disabled With Intent Bodily Injury. The victim requested an emergency protective order.

On Friday, June 16, 2023 at 1:14pm; a victim spoke with a Community Service Officer over the telephone and stated that he believed that his Henry Model H024-3030 rifle was stolen on May 27th while he was operating a booth at a gun show held at Love Civic Center. The victim stated while he was taking other merchandise and supplies to his vehicle he had left items unattended, including this rifle. Today, he noticed the box was empty as he was preparing for another gun show.

On Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 2:16am; a Paris Officer was dispatched to a motor vehicle accident in the 3700 block of Clarksville Street. During the investigation; 52-Year-Old Travillion Chancey Lane of Bogata was located laying in the ditch in the 3600 block. Travillion was observed to have extremely slurred speech and had an extremely hard time keeping his balance. Travillion refused to perform the Standard Field Sobriety test and stated just take me to jail. Travillion was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated-3rd or More and Duty on Striking Structure-Fixture or Highway Landscaping.

On Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 6:22am; after a Paris Officer responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of South Main Street; 33-Year-Old Quentarius Dermon Green of Paris was observed walking in the 200 Block of SW 1st Street and arrested for an outstanding Parole Violation-Burglary-Theft-Breaking Entering-Possession of Firearm Warrant issued by the Arkansas Board of Parole.

On Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 3:20pm; a Paris Officer conducted a traffic stop in the 2000 block of NW 19th Street for expired registration. The odor of marijuana could be smelled when making contact with Driver, 36 Year Old Jennifer Lee Taylor of Sumner. When asked about the marijuana; Taylor advised that she ate it. A green leafy substance was observed inside her mouth. A semi-auto pistol was on the passenger floorboard. Additional marijuana was located in a medical dispensary tub. Taylor was booked for Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, Possession of Marijuana and Felony Tampering With or Fabricating Physical Evidence.

On Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 4:06am; shots were reported being fired in the area of a Club in the 300 block of Clement Road. Arriving Officer observed a lot of vehicles leaving the scene and multiple people in the parking refused to answer any of the officer’s questions; so the officer left that scene. At 5:13am; Paris Dispatch received multiple calls relating to the incident. Several windshields had been damaged by bullets. One victim was being treated at a medical facility for embedded glass in her back, arm, face, and leg. Officers have the name of a suspect and are investigating several felony offenses of Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon and Criminal Mischief.

On Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 9:05pm; A Paris Officer took a Felony Stalking Report from a victim in the 2200 block of SE 40th Street to be investigated. The victim has been receiving threatening text messages from her ex boyfriend-father of her child. The Officer also complete an order for emergency protective for the victim.

On Monday, June 19, 2023 at 2:26am; 40-Year-Old Kendrick DeJuan Davis of Powderly was made contact with in the 1100 block of Grove Street and taken into custody for a Lamar County Warrant-Continuous Violence against the Family and also Delta County Warrant Violation of Probation-Driving While Intoxicated.

Friday, June 16, 2023 through Sunday, June 18, 2023: The Paris Police Department responded to 262 Calls for Service, arrested 14 adult persons and made 43 traffic stops.