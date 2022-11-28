Paris Police Report For Monday (Nov 28)

Stevie Darrell Gardner, III

Paris Police responded to a narcotics violation in the 1700 block of Polk St at 12:03 Friday morning. Officers observed Stevie Darrell Gardner, III, 20, of Paris, under the influence of an unknown substance, and there was a small amount of marijuana in the room. Gardner attempted to leave the scene, resisted, and struck two firefighters while resisting arrest. They charged Gardner with two counts of assault on a public servant, harassment of a public servant, and resisting arrest and placed him in Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to shots fired in the 300-block of NE 5th at 7:09 Friday night. Reportedly two individuals had been in an altercation inside the residence, and when one left, they fired several shots into the air. No one was injured, and the incident is under investigation.

Earl Sherfield

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of W. Austin St Friday night at 10:36. It was the third time that officers had responded to the location in the past few hours. Officers located Ira Earl Sherfield, 55, walking in the street, throwing an object onto the ground. When the officer retrieved it, it had methamphetamine inside. Sherfield was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance of more than one gram and tampering with physical evidence. They placed Sherfield in the Lamar County Jail.

Saturday morning at 11:42, Paris Police received a call from a victim of a burglary of a vehicle who reported that while it was parked in the 2500 block of Clark Lane earlier on this date, someone entered their unlocked vehicle and stole a firearm. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1000 block of NE 22nd St at 5:43 Saturday evening. The victim reported that while they were away from the residence, someone had entered the home and stolen a pistol, cash, and a gaming console. The incident is under investigation.

Bertin Rodriguez Torres

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 1800 block of Bonham Sunday morning at 3:43 for a license plate violation. Officers smelled marijuana, and the driver admitted having some in his pockets. A passenger, Bertin Rodriguez Torres, 32, of Paris, ran from the officers and was caught after a short foot chase. Torres initially gave officers a false name and was later found to have outstanding warrants out of Lamar County. The warrants charged Torres with theft of property of more than $2,500 and escape while arrested or confined. He was additionally charged with failure to identify as a fugitive. They booked Torres and later placed him in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 278 calls for service and arrested nine people over the extended holiday weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Nov 27),