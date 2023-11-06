Paris Police Report For Monday, November 6

Christopher Balden Eller

On Friday, November 3, at 1:19 pm, Paris Police Officers worked a vehicle accident in the 1300 block of Clarksville Street. A bystander reported that a male subject was the driver of the at-fault vehicle and that he had exited the vehicle, ran behind a building, and thrown something away. Christopher Bladen Eller, 18, denied being the driver, and a female subject was adamant that she was the driver. When officers advised Eller of witnesses’ statements, Eller confessed that he had attempted to throw marijuana on top of a building. Eller showed the officer where he had thrown the marijuana, but they could not locate it. They arrested Eller for Third-Degree Felony-Tampering with Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair. The female subject admitted to smoking THC wax and was arrested for Class B-Driving While Intoxicated.

On Friday, November 3, at 7:15 pm, a Family Disturbance was reported in the 200 block of SW 7th Street that resulted in a Burglary of a Habitation report. The victim stated to a Paris Officer that her children’s father came by, forced entry into her house, and assaulted her. The suspect lived in Hugo and had showed up at the residence angry, wanting to come in and see his girls. She did not welcome him into the house, and he pushed through the victim and the door to gain entry. The victim stated that he choked and pulled her hair. The suspect stopped the assault and left the scene when the six-year-old daughter jumped on his back and yelled, “Leave my mama alone.” Police notified Child Protective Services and completed an Order for Emergency Protection.

Dana Diane Dalby

On Saturday, November 4, at 10:01 am, Paris Dispatch received two calls regarding a white female passed out in a vehicle in the 4000 block of SE Loop 286. An Officer arrived to a white female asleep in the driver’s seat. They attempted to awaken the subject by knocking on the window without success. They opened the unlocked door and found a pipe used to smoke methamphetamine in the floorboard. They asked Dana Diane Dalby, 33, to exit the vehicle and found a clear baggie with a clear crystal substance, testing positive for methamphetamine, along with half of a pill in a small clear capsule identified as Acetaminophen/Hydrocodone. Officers placed Dalby under arrest for felony possession of a Controlled Substance-Meth and Class A-Possession of a Controlled Substance- Acetaminophen/Hydrocodone.

On Saturday, November 4, at 5:09 pm, a Paris Officer responded to a disturbance in the 3700 block of Pine Mill Road. A victim stated she had been arguing with her boyfriend for approximately two hours. The argument started when she took away his cell phone after she had bought it for him the day before, and she had caught him texting other women on it. He pushed her in her chest and bumped her shoulder with his. Officers took an Assault Family Household Member-Prior Conviction report of the suspect’s criminal history.

On Saturday, November 4, at 7:46 pm, a Motor Vehicle Accident with an Injury Call in the 3800 block of North Main Street resulted in Paris Officers taking and investigating an Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle-Serious Bodily Injury Report. Officers found a brown Chevrolet SUV sideways, blocking both northbound lanes with significant front-end damage. A gray Hyundai was in the grassy area of the center median with substantial damage to the front end. EMS was treating passengers on the ground next to the gray Hyundai. Paris Fire Department was using the Jaws of Life to attempt to cut the driver out of the SUV. The officer observed the pungent odor of alcoholic beverage emitting from the SUV; however, due to the driver’s condition, the officer could not speak with him. They located several partially empty beer bottles in the SUV and listed three victims with injuries. A 33-year-old Sumner man is the subject of the investigation. Officers read him his rights, and he consented to a blood draw.

On Sunday, November 5, at 5:56 pm, a Paris Officer responded to Paris Regional Health and took a report of an Assault of a Pregnant Person. The victim stated that the assault occurred in the 400 block of NE 19th Street and that her child’s father had grabbed her by her hair, pulled her out of a vehicle, and threw her on the ground. She stated that she kept trying to get up, and the suspect kept pushing her back to the ground.

Paris Police Department responded to 150 Calls for Service, Arrested eight adult persons, and made 16 Traffic Stops ending Sunday, November 5.