Monday’s Sports – Football Pairings

NFL

Sunday

Saints (5-4) 24 – Bears (2-7) 17

Texans (4-4) 39 – Buccaneers (3-5)

Eagles (8-1) 28 – Cowboys (5-3) 23

Monday

Chargers (3-4) at East Rutherford Jets (4-3) at 7:15 pm ABC/ESPN

NBA

Sunday

Raptors (3-4) 123 – Spurs (3-3) 116

Mavericks (5-1) 124 – Hornets (2-4) 118

Monday

Spurs (3-3) at Indianapolis Pacers (3-3) at 6:00 pm

Mavericks (5-1) at Orlando Magic (4-2) at 6:00 pm

Kings (2-3) at Houston Rockets (2-3) at 7:00 pm

Hawks (4-2) at Oklahoma City Thunder (3-3) at 7:00 pm

Pelicans (4-2) at Denver Nuggets (6-1) at 8:00 pm

NHL

Monday

Bruins (9-1-1) at Dallas Stars (7-2-1) at 7:00 pm ESPN+

COLLEGE

USC dropped out of The Associated Press college football poll Sunday for the first time under coach Lincoln Riley and No. 15 Oklahoma State vaulted into the rankings for the first time this year. The top nine teams in the Top 25 held their spots, led by No. 1 Georgia. The Bulldogs have tied the second-longest streak atop the poll at 21 straight weeks, dating back to the middle of last season. Texas is No. 7, Oklahoma is now No. 17, No. 18 is LSU, and Kansas is 19.

The Lamar Cardinals picked up a 41-21 win over the Texas A&M University-Commerce football team. It was the first meeting between the two programs since 1963. The Lions welcome Southeastern to Ernest Hawkins Field next Saturday at 3:30 pm.

HIGH SCHOOL

Volleyball

Monday, November 6, Mt. Pleasant is hosting the Harmony vs. Hughes Springs volleyball playoff game. The game time is 7:00 pm.

Football

Bi-District Pairings

6A DI RII

Prosper vs. Plano East at Children’s Health on Friday at 7:00 pm

Sachse vs. Rockwall Heath at Homer BJ on Friday at 7:00 pm

Wylie vs. Rockwall at Wilkerson Friday at 7:00 pm

6A DII RII

Wylie East vs. Tyler Legacy at Wilkerson on Friday at 7:00 pm

Garland vs. North Forney at Mesquite Memorial on Friday at 7:00 pm

5A DI RII

Forney vs. Port Authur Memorial at City Bank on Friday at 7:00 pm

Longview vs. New Caney Porter at Lobo Fri at 7:00 pm

5A DII RII

Marshall vs. Denison at Marshall Friday at 7:00 pm

Melissa vs. Whitehouse

Lovejoy vs. Pine Tree at Leopard Stadium on Friday at 7:30 pm

Dallas Kimball vs. Ennis at Sprague on Friday at 7:00 pm

Texas High vs. Terrell at Texarkana Friday at 7:30 pm

4A DI RII

Sulphur Springs vs. Dallas Carter at Hanby Mesquite on Friday at 7:30 pm

Celina vs. Paris at Allen on Friday at 7:30 pm

Frisco Panther Creek vs. Kaufman at Kimbrough on Thursday at 7:00 pm

Anna vs. Wilmer-Hutchins at Coyote on Thursday at 7:30 pm

4A DII RII

Aubrey vs. Quinlan Ford at Princeton on Thursday at 7:00 pm

Van vs. Spring Hill at Tyler Rose on Friday at 7:30 pm

Gilmer vs. Center at Hallsville on Friday at 7:00 pm

Pleasant Grove vs. Rusk at Pleasant Grove on Friday at 6:30 pm

Caddo Mills vs. Farmersville at Greenville on Friday at 7:00 pm

Carthage vs. Liberty-Eylau at Pine Tree on Thursday at 7:00 pm

Van Alstyne vs. Wills Point at Murphy on Friday at 7:00 pm

3A DI RII

Winnsboro vs. Atlanta at Lobo on Thursday at 7:00 pm

Tatum vs. Commerce at Eagle Stadium on Friday at 7:00 pm

Jefferson vs. Pottsboro at Paris Wildcat on Thursday at 7:00 pm

Mt Vernon vs. Gladewater at Pine Tree on Friday at 7:00 pm

3A DII RII

West Rusk vs. Redwater at Pirate Stadium on Thursday at 7:00 pm

Anderson-Shiro vs. New Diana at Driskell Stadium on Friday at 7:00 pm

Hooks vs. Edgewood at Pirate Stadium on Friday at 7:30 pm

Daingerfield vs. New Waverly at Henderson on Thursday at 7:00 pm

Harmony vs. Hemphill at Tomato Bowl on Friday at 7:00 pm

DeKalb vs. Arp at Winnsboro on Friday at 7:30 pm

Newton vs. Queen City at Eakin Stadium on Thursday at 7:00 p m

Troup vs. New Boston at Marshall on Thursday at 7:00 pm

2A DI RIII

Cooper vs. Frankston at Rains on Thursday at 7:00 pm

Groveton vs. Shelbyville at Nacogdoches on Thursday at 7:00 pm

Beckville vs. Alba-Golden at Tyler Rose on Thursday at 7:30 pm

Garrison vs. Jewett Leon at Tomato Bowl on Thursday at 7:00 pm

Timpson vs. Corrigan-Canden at Abe Martin on Friday at 7:00 pm

Harleton vs. Wolfe City at Grand Saline on Friday at 7:30 pm

Centerville vs. Joaquin at Diboll on Thursday at 7:00 pm

Honey Grove vs. Ore City at Sulphur Springs on Thursday at 7:00 pm

2A DII RIII

James Bowie vs. Wortham at Lone Oak on Friday at 7:00 pm

Deweyville vs. Mt Enterprise at Shelbyville on Friday at 7:00 pm

Mart vs. Cumby in Athens on Thursday at 7:00 pm

Overton vs. Evadale in San Augustine on Thursday at 7:00 pm

1A DI RIII

Union Hill vs. Bryson at Ram Stadium on Friday at 7:00 pm