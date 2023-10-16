Paris Police Report For Monday, October 16

Denae Reaves Washington

Sunday evening at 6:19, officers responded to the 800 block of NW 6th to work on a Criminal Trespassing in progress. Officers found Alexandria Denae Reaves Washington in the residence. A court had issued her a criminal trespass order signed by the property resident. The complainant advised he had not given her permission to return. They arrested Reaves Washington for Criminal Trespassing at a Residence.

Jeremy Ray Robinson

Officers stopped a vehicle in the 2500 block of N. Main for a traffic violation Sunday morning at 2:17. The driver, Jeremy Ray Robinson, was found to be intoxicated. They obtained a search warrant for Robinson’s blood, and a medical facility drew a sample. Robinson was charged with DWI and placed in jail.

Saul Rojas

There was a hit-and-run reported Friday night at 10:01. It was in the 3000 block of NE Loop 286 and resulted in the arrest of Saul Rojas. Rojas fled the accident scene and was followed by an off-duty police officer until Paris Junior College Police could stop him in the 2400 block of Jefferson Rd. They arrested Rojas for leaving the scene of an accident. Rojas had no valid license.

Monica Grace Swann

Saturday afternoon at 3:52, officers responded to the 2000 block of Kyle Dr. to an unknown 911 call. The officer met with the caller, who advised that Monica Grace Swann was at the residence, causing trouble. A check revealed that Swann had an active protective order against her, protecting the victim. Officers arrested Swann for Violation of Bond/Protective Order.

Amanda Tollison

On Saturday morning, an officer was flagged down in the 1500 block of East Houston St. at 8:16 and made contact with two subjects in an argument. During the investigation, one of the subjects, Amanda Tollison, had possession of Methamphetamine. Tollison also had multiple outstanding city warrants for failure to contain her dogs and traffic offenses. She was arrested and booked into city jail.

Malakai Bateman

Paris Police arrested Malakai Bateman in the 700 block of E. Price St after fleeing the scene of an accident on foot Saturday morning at 2:08. Bateman struck two vehicles in the 900 block of E Houston and then fled. Officers charged him with intoxication and possessing alcoholic beverages, marijuana residue, and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested on all charges and placed in jail.

Ladonna McIntire

Saturday, officers made contact with Ladonna McIntire, who was dancing and walking in the middle of the road in the 100 block of E. Hearne St. Upon officer contact, McIntire produced a knife but dropped it when ordered by officers. McIntire was highly intoxicated and was walking into traffic, and they arrested her for Public Intoxication. She also had multiple convictions for the same offense, which enhanced the charge. Police booked and took her to county jail.

Zevyn Michael Moore

Sunday evening at 6:24, a traffic stop brought officers into contact with Zevyn Michael Moore, who had an outstanding warrant for Failure to Display a Driver’s license, a second Offense. Moore was arrested for that charge and then admitted to having marijuana on his person. Officers also charged him with Possession of Marijuana less than two ounces and took him to the county jail.

Jerry Wayne Pratt

Officers arrested Jerry Wayne Pratt for Criminal Trespassing at a business in the 1200 block of Clarksville. It occurred on Friday at 12:39 pm. Pratt had an active Trespass Warning for the business and admitted having been on the property. He was charged with Criminal Trespassing and taken to county jail without incident.

Officers made 37 traffic stops, arrested 16 adults, and answered 299 calls for service over the weekend ending Sunday, October 15.