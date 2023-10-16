UPDATE – Two Arrested For Molestation

Two adults were arrested last Friday for molestation. One, Cristian Gomez, was a teacher with the Color Guard. The other was Thomas J. Collier, who Mt Pleasant ISD says was not employed with the school district. State Troopers made the arrest and booked them into Titus County Jail with a bond set at $40,000. Both are out after posting bond.

Mt Pleasant ISD said they were made aware of an allegation against an MPISD employee on Thursday afternoon, and they immediately placed that employee on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

Friday evening, those investigating notified the school district that police had arrested the MPISD Employee for sexual assault of a child. Mt Pleasant Superintendent Jud Marshall said, “While the charge does involve one of our MPISD employees, no MPISD students were involved. We take any charge against one of our employees seriously and work hard to maintain a safe environment for all our students and staff. We have terminated the employee.”

Titus Regional Medical Center listed Thomas J. Collier as an employee and released the following statement. “Titus was made aware of the arrest of one of our employees on Friday night. The employee was immediately removed from the staffing roster and is on administrative leave pending further investigation.”