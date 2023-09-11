Paris Police Report For Monday (Sep 11)

Zatwavion Easter

Saturday afternoon at 2:05, a fight occurred in the 1300 block of Clarksville. Zatwavion Easter, who was leaving the area, and officers found he had a warrant for Deadly Conduct (Discharging a Firearm), which is a Felony. Easter was arrested and booked without incident.

Lakayla Nicole Kendricks

At 7:18 Saturday evening, a disturbance occurred in the 600 block of SW 7th. Lakayla Nicole Kendricks was involved with another family member, and officers arrested her after establishing that Kendricks had assaulted the other individual. The charge was an Assault Class A Family Violence. They placed her in jail.

Kerry Rollerson

Officers responded to 60 W. Washington St. regarding an intoxicated person causing a disturbance at 11:32 Saturday night. Officers made contact with numerous occupants of the apartment complex and also with the suspect, Kerry Rollerson. Rollerson was using profane and abusive language toward his neighbors and then ran into his apartment and slammed the door to avoid officers. Rollerson then started a disturbance with another family member. Officers placed him under arrest for Class C Disorderly Conduct. Once in jail, Rollerson attempted to assault an officer by head-butting the officer in the face. Rollerson was bodily placed into a cell by officers after he continued resistance. They also charged him with Resisting Arrest or Transport. A Class A Misdemeanor.

A person flagged down an officer Saturday morning at 10:14 in the 1600 block of NE 17th and advised of a Burglary of a Residence. The victim said he had left his tools in a residence where he was doing construction on Tuesday, September 5, and that between that time and the time of the report, someone had entered the home and stolen power tools, an air compressor, and a Bluetooth speaker. The incident is under investigation.

A resident returned to their residence in the 500 block of Brown Avenue to discover someone had entered the home and stolen various property items, including purses, clothing, jewelry, medications, and a zero-turn mower. The victim did list some individuals that she believed may have been responsible. The investigation is ongoing.

Officers made 47 traffic stops, arrested nine adults, and answered 302 calls for service for this reporting period ending Sunday, September 10.