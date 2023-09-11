United Way Of Lamar County Kicks Off Campaign With $600,000 Goal

(PARIS, Texas) — The United Way of Lamar County (UWLC) held a meeting last week with their 19 partner agencies to discuss this year’s Annual Campaign (photo attached).

“We need your help to reach our goal of $600,000!” UWLC Executive Director told the agencies. She continued, “the past two years we exceeded our goal and were able to give each partner agency a $1000 January bonus. We would love to be able to do that again!”

The UWLC partner agencies that will receive funding in 2024 include The King’s Daughters ($43,000), American Red Cross ($21,000), the Salvation Army ($63,000), Boys and Girls Club ($65,000 for main club and $10,000 for Aaron Parker after school programs), Boy Scouts Circle Ten ($3,000), Lamar County Child Welfare Board ($25,000), RSVP ($6000), Lamar County Literacy Council ($10,000), Children’s Advocacy Center ($20,000), REACH Center ($50,000), Imagination Library ($10,000), Paris Lamar County Habitat for Humanity ($20,000), Paris Metro ($1000), Downtown Food Pantry ($44,000), CASA for Kids ($35,000), Tailored Rides ($12,000), PCT Children’s Theatre ($13,000), HomeStay ($1000), and Keep Paris Beautiful ($8,000).

In addition to the $460,000 to be allocated to UWLC’s partner agencies, funding will also be used to support the UWLC’s rent & utility assistance programs as well as their youth and educational programs.