United Way Of Lamar County Kicks Off Campaign With $600,000 Goal

(PARIS, Texas) — The United Way of Lamar County (UWLC) held a meeting last week with their 19 partner agencies to discuss this year’s Annual Campaign (photo attached).
“We need your help to reach our goal of $600,000!” UWLC Executive Director told the agencies. She continued, “the past two years we exceeded our goal and were able to give each partner agency a $1000 January bonus. We would love to be able to do that again!”
The UWLC partner agencies that will receive funding in 2024 include The King’s Daughters ($43,000), American Red Cross ($21,000), the Salvation Army ($63,000), Boys and Girls Club ($65,000 for main club and $10,000 for Aaron Parker after school programs), Boy Scouts Circle Ten ($3,000), Lamar County Child Welfare Board ($25,000), RSVP ($6000), Lamar County Literacy Council ($10,000), Children’s Advocacy Center ($20,000), REACH Center ($50,000), Imagination Library ($10,000), Paris Lamar County Habitat for Humanity ($20,000), Paris Metro ($1000), Downtown Food Pantry ($44,000), CASA for Kids ($35,000), Tailored Rides ($12,000), PCT Children’s Theatre ($13,000), HomeStay ($1000), and Keep Paris Beautiful ($8,000).
In addition to the $460,000 to be allocated to UWLC’s partner agencies, funding will also be used to support the UWLC’s rent & utility assistance programs as well as their youth and educational programs.
To donate to this year’s Campaign, visit www.lamarcountyuw.org or mail a check to the United Way of Lamar County, PO Box 1, Paris TX 75461. Donations can also be dropped off at the United Way office located at 2340 Lamar Avenue. For more information call 903-784-6642.