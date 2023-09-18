Paris Police Report For Monday (Sep 18)

Last Friday morning at 9:19, an 87-year-old man in the 2900 block of Margaret Street told a Community Service Officer that his wife’s side of the room “looked like a tornado hit it” and continued to state that their health care provider worker cleaned it. He described himself as “naturally suspicious”. He decided to check his wife’s area and could not locate his wife’s gold engagement ring, a gold diamond ring, and a 14-karat gold bracelet, totaling over $9,000. Police will investigate a felony theft.

At 1:13 Friday afternoon, a victim told a Community Service Officer that during checkout in the 1300 block of Clarksville Street, she realized that her wallet and its contents were missing. After checking the area and her vehicle, she could not locate it, but she quickly learned that someone had made multiple charges to one of her cards at Home Depot and Walgreens. Police are investigating a Fraud Possession Use of a Credit or Debit Card.

A Community Service Officer took another report at 1:17 pm Friday of someone stealing an iPhone, Driver’s license, and bank card on Sunday, September 10, from the 3500 block of Lamar Avenue. “Find my iPhone” was initially activated, showing it was near another store in the same area. The phone then ceased reporting its location. Four unauthorized transactions appeared on a bank card four days later, initiating an investigation into Theft of Property, Theft of Driver’s License, and Fraud Possession of Credit or Debit Card.

Police worked on A burglary on Saturday afternoon at 1:50 in the 2600 block of North Main. The complainant/maintenance man arrived at the office and noticed a window on the southeast corner of the building was open again. He advised that they had called the police previously about this same window. Someone had entered the building and had pried open a locked cabinet and a safe. He was still determining if anything was in the safe and what might be missing.

Roger Joe Leija

Sunday morning at 2:38, an officer recognized a male known to have an outstanding Felony Parole Violation Warrant. He was standing before a Convenience Store in the 2600 block of Lamar Avenue. The officer confirmed the identity of homeless Roger Joe Leija, 49. Leija was detained and observed not wearing his Texas Parole GPS ankle monitor. He alleged that the monitor fell off days ago, and he had thrown it into a trash can. Police booked Leija for the Parole Warrant and third-degree Felony-Tampering with Electronic Monitoring Device/Intense Supervision.

Police took a report of a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle in the 500 block of NE 32nd Street Sunday morning, where somebody took a purse, wallet, and contents. Officers began a second report of Felony Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse when the victim called and advised that he was getting notifications on his phone. The messages were about his credit card use at several local businesses. Officers obtained surveillance footage from one transaction with the suspects in the 1900 block of Lamar Avenue.

At 3:38 Sunday afternoon, a 34-year-old victim in the 300 block of Woodlawn Avenue stated that her boyfriend had choked her during an altercation. She claimed to have a seizure while being choked and indicated that she has seizures when she gets overheated due to her current medical state. EMS arrived on the scene to treat the victim. Officers took an Assault Family Member-Impede Breath report.

Brenda Salinas Campos

At 2:31 Sunday afternoon, Paris Officers responded to an assault call in the 3300 block of Darnell Road. The caller had told Dispatch that he had been assaulted and “choked” by his wife, who was not allowing him to leave the house. An argument had occurred over the use-possession of a laptop. Officers observed significant linear abrasions on the right side of the victim’s neck. Police arrested Brenda Salinas Campos, 33, for Assault Family/Household Member-Impede Breath.

Constance Mae Williams

While patrolling the 2600 block of Lamar Avenue, Paris Officers observed a known female, Constance Mae Williams, 18, Sunday night. Officers confirmed Williams had an active Class C warrant and transported her to Lamar County Sheriff’s Office Jail for a female search. They also charged her with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine, in her pocket in a clear glass pipe.

The Paris Police Department responded to 200 Calls for Service, Arrested 14 adult persons, and made 20 Traffic Stops over the weekend ending Sunday (Sep 17).