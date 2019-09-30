Paris Police Report For Monday (Sep 30)

Brittany Sessums

Paris Police responded to shots fired call in the 1500-block of Neathery St. Friday afternoon at 5:45. Officers made contact with Brittany Sessums, 23, and she had possession of methamphetamine. Officers arrested Sessums and charged her with possession of a controlled substance and placed her in the Lamar County Jail. The shots turned out to be firecrackers.

Dominick Maxwell Trigg

Dominick Maxwell Trigg, 29, of Paris, was located in the 1500-block of Lamar Ave. Friday night at 11:22 and arrested on three felony warrants out of Hopkins County. They charged him with burglary of a habitation and two counts of aggravated robbery. Allegedly, Trigg was also in possession of marijuana and transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Glenn Earl Gordon

Paris Police worked a suspicious person call in the 500-block of SE 42nd St, Saturday morning at 3:05. Officers located a 1999 silver Honda Accord driven by Glenn Earl Gordon, 23, of Livingston, Texas. Gordon had possession of property that did not belong to him. Officers discovered that the property was from two vehicles parked in the 300-block of SE 42nd St. They arrested Gordon and charged him with two counts of burglary of motor vehicles and possession of identifying information. They enhanced the two counts of items taken from motor vehicles to felonies due to previous convictions. Officers transferred Gordon to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 248 calls for service and arrested 13 people over the past weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Sep 29).