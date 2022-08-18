Paris Police Report For Thursday (Aug 18)

Paris Police responded to the 700-block of SE 23rd Wednesday morning at 7:18 about a residential burglary. The victim reported that they worked nights and, this morning, found that someone had broken a window to access the inside of the residence. Once inside, the suspects stole three firearms. However, during the investigation, they recovered one of the firearms. There is a known suspect, and the investigation continues.

Cyndi Lou Jones

At 5:05 Wednesday afternoon, Paris Police responded to a forgery in the 1900-block of N. Main. A female had entered the business and attempted to purchase a 2022 GMC vehicle with a cashier’s check determined to be forged. Officers arrested the suspect, Cyndi Lou Jones, 32, of Arthur City, Texas, and charged her with forgery of a financial instrument. During the investigation, Jones had possession of more than one gram of methamphetamine. Officers added possession of a controlled substance, booked her into the city jail, and she was awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.

Mark James Hlas, Jr.

Paris Police stopped a person running across a parking lot in the 1500-block of Bonham at 4:09 Thursday morning. The person advised that he was running because he knew he had warrants for his arrest. Mark James Hlas, Jr., 41, of Paris, was found to have five outstanding Municipal Court warrants. During the arrest, Hlas had possession of a small amount of methamphetamine, and they charged him with possession of a controlled substance. Hlas was booked and placed in jail and waiting for transfer to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 73 calls for service and arrested seven people on Wednesday (Aug 17).