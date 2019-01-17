Paris Police Report For Thursday (Jan 17)

Anthony William Murillo

Paris Police arrested Anthony William Murillo, 28, of Paris, in the 1300-block of S. Collegiate Dr. on a warrant charging him with a felony criminal mischief. The warrant stemmed from a December incident where Murillo had destroyed a family member’s property. Murillo was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Anterion Louis Bailey

Officers arrested Anterion Louis Bailey, 23, of Paris, at his residence in the 900-block of NE 5th Wednesday. It was on a felony motion to revoke probation warrant. Bailey is on probation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. During the arrest, Bailey resisted and was subsequently charged with resisting arrest along with two other misdemeanor warrants. Bailey was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Terry Ray Boles

Paris Police arrested Terry Ray Boles, 56, in the 500-block of Bonham Wednesday evening on a parole violation warrant. Boles was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Timmy Ray Pate

Paris Police responded to a family disturbance in the 1800-block of NE Loop 286 Wednesday evening. It was reported that Timmy Ray Pate, 55, had choked the victim during an altercation. Pate was arrested and charged with felony assault of a family or household member by impeding breathing. Pate was booked and then transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 83 calls for service and arrested 11 people Wednesday (Jan 16).