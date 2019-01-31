Paris Police Report For Thursday (Jan 31)

David Michael Armstrong

Paris Police responded to the 2100-block of Church Wednesday morning around 12:30 after a person attempting to pass a counterfeit $100 bill. Officers arrested the suspect, David Michael Armstrong, 47, of Powderly. Armstrong had an outstanding felony motion to revoke probation warrant. He is in jail, and the fraud case is under investigation. Armstrong was

Keosha Monae Porter

Officers executed a search warrant on a residence in the 1200-block of SE 24th Wednesday afternoon before 2:00. They found Keosha Monae Porter, 27, in possession of ten pounds of marijuana. Police charged Porter with possession of marijuana of over 5lbs but less than 50lbs which is a third-degree felony.

Paris Police responded to 84 calls for service and arrested three people on Wednesday (Jan 30).