Paris Police Report For Thursday, January 25

Wednesday morning at 10:23, officers worked a vehicle burglary in the 1800 block of Jackson St. Someone stole several items from their vehicle, including a cell phone. The victim tracked the phone to an address in the area, and when they could not contact anyone at the residence, they called for an officer. Officers responded and made contact. The phone, as well as other property belonging to the victim, was recovered and returned. They arrested a juvenile on an outstanding directive to apprehend. Later, officers responded to the same area regarding an assault that happened in retaliation for the original incident. The incident is under investigation.

Officers made 25 traffic stops, arrested one adult, and answered 72 calls for service on Wednesday, January 24.

Captain John T. Bull

