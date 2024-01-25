Thursday’s Sports

Luka Doncic’ looked at the Suns’ heckler, who yelled, “Luka, you’re tired! Get your a– on the treadmill!” Luka had the fan ejected.

NBA

Wednesday

Trail Blazers (13-31) 137 – Rockets (20-23) 131

Suns (26-18) 132 – Mavericks (24-20) 109

Thunder (31-13) 140 – Spurs (8-36) 114

The Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic’s frustration Wednesday night resulted in officials giving him a technical foul, a heckling fan getting ejected, and Dallas Coach Jason Kidd calling out his team for losing focus for the second time this week.

NHL

Thursday

Ducks (16-30-1) at Dallas Stars (28-13-6) at 7:00 pm ESPN+

Both victims took the stand in Mt Vernon on Wednesday in the Mike Ribeiro trial. The attempted sexual assault allegedly took place on June 23, 2021, according to the indictment. Ribeiro’s defense said they will show how police incorrectly conducted the investigation. The Montreal Canadiens traded Ribeiro, now 43, to the Stars on September 30, 2006. He led Dallas in points in the 2006-2007 season and, in July 2007, was signed to a one-year extension for $2.8 million.

COLLEGE

Wednesday

NCAAM

No. 22 Florida Atlantic (16-4 6-1) 69 – Rice (7-12 1-5) 66

NCAAW

Oklahoma (12-6 6-1) 91 – No. 10 Texas (18-3) 87

Skylar Vann had 19 points and 12 rebounds, and Oklahoma beat No. 10 Texas 91-87 on Wednesday night.

Thursday

No. 1 South Carolina (17-0 5-0) at No. 9 LSU (18-2 5-1) at 7:00 pm ESPN

A&M – Corpus Christi (12-5 5-1) at A&M-Commerce (8-8 3-3) at 6:30 pm

The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team is back home on Thursday night, welcoming A&M-Corpus Christi, who is riding a three-game winning streak.

The Chargers announced Wednesday that Jim Harbaugh is leaving the national champion Michigan Wolverines to coach their NFL team. According to ESPN sources, Harbaugh’s deal is for five years.

HIGH SCHOOL

Basketball Rankings

BOYS

6A

No. 1 Plano East (26-0)

No. 6 Allen (25-4)

No. 25 McKinney (20-6)

5A

No. 17 Mt Pleasant (21-6)

4A

No. 18 Chapel Hill TY

No. 21 Anna

No. 25 Caddo Mills (21-4)

3A

No. 5 Chapel Hill MP (25-1)

No. 6 Hooks (22-1)

No. 13 Tatum (17-8)

2A

No. 2 Martins Mill (21-4)

No. 3 Beckville (16-6)

No. 7 Hawkins (23-1)

No. 9 North Hopkins (18-6)

No. 12 Shelbyville (19-5)

No. 13 Honey Grove (20-4)

No. 16 Timpson (6-4)

No. 17 Sam Rayburn (17-9)

1A

No. 8 Dodd City (19-7)

GIRLS

6A

No. 23 Allen (22-7)

5A

No. 2 Frisco Liberty (21-7)

No. 10 McKinney North (22-10)

No. 19 Princeton (21-9)

4A

No. 4 Sunnyvale (27-2)

No. 16 Canton (23-5)

No. 23 Jacksonville (22-8)

3A

No. 3 Rains (26-2)

No. 4 Winnsboro (25-6)

No. 9 Tatum (22-1)

No. 15 Hooks (24-5)

2A

No. 2 Tenaha (26-5)

No. 4 Martins Mill (23-4)

1A

No. 21 Dodd City (19-8)