Paris Police responded to a theft of a vehicle call that had occurred in the 2100-block of Clarksville Wednesday evening at 6:54. The victim advised that they were following the vehicle. The suspect drove the car to the 1200-block of SE 20th and abandoned it. Officers attempted to locate the suspect but were unsuccessful. Officers returned it to the owner, and the investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 73 calls for service and arrested no persons on Wednesday (Mar 18).