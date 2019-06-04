cypress basin hospice
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Morrell banner
Momentum Motorsports Sea-Doo
Hess Lay-Z-Boy Recliner Header

Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Jun 04)

4 hours ago

Adrian Lamar Jackson

Adrian Lamar Jackson, 43, of Paris, was arrested at his residence Monday for having an outstanding parole violation warrant. He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police received a call of burglary of a residence in the 4200-block of N. Main Monday morning 8:15. Reportedly, two known suspects had possibly stolen a large sum of money from the victim’s residence. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 75 calls for service and arrested two people Monday (Jun 03).

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     