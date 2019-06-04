Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Jun 04)

Adrian Lamar Jackson

Adrian Lamar Jackson, 43, of Paris, was arrested at his residence Monday for having an outstanding parole violation warrant. He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police received a call of burglary of a residence in the 4200-block of N. Main Monday morning 8:15. Reportedly, two known suspects had possibly stolen a large sum of money from the victim’s residence. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 75 calls for service and arrested two people Monday (Jun 03).