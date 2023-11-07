Paris Police Report For Tuesday, November 7

Jonathon Wesley Davis

On Monday morning, November 6, at 8:18, officers took Jonathon Wesley Davis, 56, into custody in the 3900 block of North Main at the Parole Office for an outstanding Parole Violation Warrant and booked him into the Paris Jail and later transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Sharon Kay Johnson

A Paris Officer responded to the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue on a shoplifter call Monday afternoon at 5:50. A suspect had selected clothing and an ice chest, valuing $90.68, and had failed to pay for the items. Sharon Kay Johnson, 46, admitted to not paying for the items and was detained in the Loss Prevention Office. Johnson’s criminal history showed previously convicted four times for Theft with two or more prior convictions. Johnson was arrested and booked into the Paris Jail for Felony Theft of Property under $2,500, with two or more previous convictions.

Paris Police Department responded to 56 Calls for Service, Arrested five adults, and made 12 Traffic Stops on Monday, November 6.