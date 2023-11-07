Tuesday’s Sports – Bi-District Picks

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic

NFL

Monday

Chargers (4-4) 27 – Jets (4-4) 6

The New York Jets have one of the worst offensive seasons in franchise history. Last night, it was showing in the 27-6 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium.

NBA

Monday

Pacers (4-3) 152 – Spurs (3-4) 111

Mavericks (6-1) 117 – Magic (4-3) 102

Rockets (3-3) 122 – Kings (2-4) 97

Thunder (4-3) 126 – Hawks (4-3) 117

Nuggets (7-1) 134 – Pelicans (4-3) 116

Luka Doncic returned from a brief absence after bumping his head to score 12 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter. Dallas is now 6-1 after last night’s win over the Magic 117-102. Basketball is open on Tuesday night.

Wednesday

Spurs (3-4) at New York Knicks (3-4)

Lakers (3-4) at Houston Rockets (3-3)

Pelicans (4-3) at Minneapolis Timberwolves (4-2)

Cavaliers (3-4) at Oklahoma City Thunder (4-3)

Raptors (3-4) at Dallas Mavericks (6-1)

NHL

Monday

Bruins (10-1-1) 3 – Stars (7-3-1) 2

COLLEGE

Coach Kim Mulkey said she wasn’t surprised her defending national champion, No. 1-ranked LSU Tigers, lost their season opener 92-78 Monday. They lost to the No. 20 Colorado Buffaloes. How the Tigers played was another story. LSU lived with poor shooting and a tough night offensively.

On Monday night, the No. 15/19 ranked Texas A&M Aggies pulled away from the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team for a 78-46 win at Reed Arena in the season opener for both teams. The Lions head across the Lone Star state to Lubbock, facing Texas Tech on Wednesday at 7:00 pm.

The Valerie King era began for the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball gloriously with a 96-41 win over LeTourneau on Monday evening at the Field House. The Lions move to 1-0 on the season, winning the season opener for the fifth straight season. The win was also the first career head coaching win for King. Monday was an exhibition contest for the Yellowjackets. The Lions remain home to host UNT-Dallas at 5:00 pm on Friday.

HIGH SCHOOL

Expected winners in Bi-District pairings

6A DI RII

Sachse over Rockwall-Heath

Rockwall over Wylie

6A DII RII

Wylie East over Tyler Legacy

North Forney over Garland

5A DI RII

Forney over Port Author Memorial

Longview over Porter

5A DII RII

Marshall over Denison

Melissa over Whitehouse

Lovejoy over Pine Tree

Ennis over Dallas Kimball

Texas High over Terrell

4A DI RII

Sulphur Springs over Dallas Carter

Celina over Paris

Panther Creek over Kaufman

Anna over Wilmer Hutchins

4A DII RII

Aubrey over Quinlan Ford

Van over Spring Hill

Gilmer over Center

Pleasant Grove over Rusk

Caddo Mills over Farmersville

Carthage over Liberty-Eylau

Van Alstyne over Wills Point

3A DI RII

Winnsboro over Atlanta

Tatum over Commerce

Jefferson over Pottsboro

Mt Vernon over Gladewater

3A DII RIII

West Rusk over Redwater

Anderson-Shiro over New Diana

Hooks over Edgewood

Daingerfield over New Waverly

Harmony flip Hemphill

DeKalb over Arp

Newton flip Queen City

Troup over New Boston

2A DI RIII

Cooper over Frankston

Shelbyville over Groveton

Beckville over Alba-Golden

Garrison flip Jewett Leon

Timpson flip Corrigan

Harleton over Wolfe City

Centerville over West Sabine

Honey Grove over Ore City

2A DII RIII

Wortham over James Bowie

Mt Enterprise over Deweyville

Cumby flip Mart

Overton over Evadale

Tenaha over Hull Daisetta

Linden Kildare flip Dawson

Lovelady over Carlisle

Hico over Maud