Tuesday’s Sports – Bi-District Picks

Luka Doncic
NFL
Monday
Chargers (4-4) 27 – Jets (4-4) 6
The New York Jets have one of the worst offensive seasons in franchise history. Last night, it was showing in the 27-6 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium.
NBA
Monday
Pacers (4-3) 152 – Spurs (3-4) 111
Mavericks (6-1) 117 – Magic (4-3) 102
Rockets (3-3) 122 – Kings (2-4) 97
Thunder (4-3) 126 – Hawks (4-3) 117
Nuggets (7-1) 134 – Pelicans (4-3) 116
Luka Doncic returned from a brief absence after bumping his head to score 12 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter. Dallas is now 6-1 after last night’s win over the Magic 117-102. Basketball is open on Tuesday night.
Wednesday
Spurs (3-4) at New York Knicks (3-4)
Lakers (3-4) at Houston Rockets (3-3)
Pelicans (4-3) at Minneapolis Timberwolves (4-2)
Cavaliers (3-4) at Oklahoma City Thunder (4-3)
Raptors (3-4) at Dallas Mavericks (6-1)
NHL
Monday
Bruins (10-1-1) 3 – Stars (7-3-1) 2
COLLEGE
Coach Kim Mulkey said she wasn’t surprised her defending national champion, No. 1-ranked LSU Tigers, lost their season opener 92-78 Monday. They lost to the No. 20 Colorado Buffaloes. How the Tigers played was another story. LSU lived with poor shooting and a tough night offensively.
On Monday night, the No. 15/19 ranked Texas A&M Aggies pulled away from the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team for a 78-46 win at Reed Arena in the season opener for both teams. The Lions head across the Lone Star state to Lubbock, facing Texas Tech on Wednesday at 7:00 pm.
The Valerie King era began for the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball gloriously with a 96-41 win over LeTourneau on Monday evening at the Field House. The Lions move to 1-0 on the season, winning the season opener for the fifth straight season. The win was also the first career head coaching win for King. Monday was an exhibition contest for the Yellowjackets. The Lions remain home to host UNT-Dallas at 5:00 pm on Friday.
HIGH SCHOOL
Expected winners in Bi-District pairings
6A DI RII
Sachse over Rockwall-Heath
Rockwall over Wylie
6A DII RII
Wylie East over Tyler Legacy
North Forney over Garland
5A DI RII
Forney over Port Author Memorial
Longview over Porter
5A DII RII
Marshall over Denison
Melissa over Whitehouse
Lovejoy over Pine Tree
Ennis over Dallas Kimball
Texas High over Terrell
4A DI RII
Sulphur Springs over Dallas Carter
Celina over Paris
Panther Creek over Kaufman
Anna over Wilmer Hutchins
4A DII RII
Aubrey over Quinlan Ford
Van over Spring Hill
Gilmer over Center
Pleasant Grove over Rusk
Caddo Mills over Farmersville
Carthage over Liberty-Eylau
Van Alstyne over Wills Point
3A DI RII
Winnsboro over Atlanta
Tatum over Commerce
Jefferson over Pottsboro
Mt Vernon over Gladewater
3A DII RIII
West Rusk over Redwater
Anderson-Shiro over New Diana
Hooks over Edgewood
Daingerfield over New Waverly
Harmony flip Hemphill
DeKalb over Arp
Newton flip Queen City
Troup over New Boston
2A DI RIII
Cooper over Frankston
Shelbyville over Groveton
Beckville over Alba-Golden
Garrison flip Jewett Leon
Timpson flip Corrigan
Harleton over Wolfe City
Centerville over West Sabine
Honey Grove over Ore City
2A DII RIII
Wortham over James Bowie
Mt Enterprise over Deweyville
Cumby flip Mart
Overton over Evadale
Tenaha over Hull Daisetta
Linden Kildare flip Dawson
Lovelady over Carlisle
Hico over Maud