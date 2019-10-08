Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Oct 8)

Elizabeth Anna Hay

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 1200-block of Martin Luther King, Jr., Dr. at 4:14 pm Monday. Officers smelled marijuana and arrested the driver, Elizabeth Anna Hay, 17, of Paris, after they found her in possession of a THC oil cartridge in a vape pen. Hay was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. They transported her to Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to fraud in the 3700-block of Lamar Ave Monday morning at 10:12. The victim reported that her credit card company had contacted her and advised that someone was attempting to use her credit card to make two purchases totaling nearly $10,000. The victim canceled the transactions. The accountant for the victim’s company found where someone had recently used her company credit card to purchase about $23,000 worth of merchandise. The incident is under investigation.

Jordan Jeremiah Monterrubio

Officers arrested Jordan Jeremiah Monterrubio, 22, of Paris, at his residence in the 300-block of Stone Ave Monday evening at 7:47. Reportedly, Monterrubio had an outstanding warrant out of Red River County, charging him with burglary of a habitation. They later transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 106 calls for service and arrested four people on Monday (Oct 7).