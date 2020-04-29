Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Apr 29)

Eric Christian Swaim

At 5:28 Tuesday afternoon, Paris Police responded to the 2200-block of W. Cherry to a gunshot victim. Officers found a 39-year-old female with a gunshot wound to her leg just above her knee. Paramedics flew her to Medical City Hospital in Plano with non-life threatening injuries. Eric Christian Swaim, 38, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault of a family member with a deadly weapon. They later transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 85 calls for service and arrested one person on April 28, 2020.