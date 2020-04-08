Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Apr 8)

Christopher Matthew Foiles

Tuesday evening at 7:04, Paris Police responded to the 500-block of E. Austin about a disturbance. Reportedly, Christopher Matthew Foiles, 46, had thrown a chair at the victim. Officers arrestedFoiles for assault and discovered he had a previous conviction for family violence. They enhanced his charge to a felony and later placed him in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 700-block of NW 9th St at 2:45 Tuesday afternoon. The victim found the door to his camper that he is living in pried open. The victim reported that someone had taken one television and several radio speakers. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 63 calls for service and arrested one person on Tuesday (Apr 7).