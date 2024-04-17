Wednesday’s Sports

WNBA

The Caitlin Clark experience delivered another television milestone. ESPN’s coverage of the WNBA draft on Monday night averaged a record 2.45 million viewers, and viewership peaked at 3.09 million, ESPN said in a release Tuesday. The audience was more than four times as many viewers as the 2023 draft, which drew 572,000.

Caitlyn Clark is taking her game to the next level. Indiana picked her first in the draft, and her first game in the league will be in North Texas. Clark has captivated the nation between the WNBA draft, a historic college career, and even a stop at SNL last weekend. It’s no coincidence that her first WNBA game will be at College Park Center in Arlington, home of the Dallas Wings.

NBA

Tuesday

Lakers (47-35) 110 – Pelicans (49-33) 106

The Lakers clinched a playoff spot as the seventh seed in their win over the Pelicans.

Kings (46-36) 118 – Warriors (46-36) 94

A year after their Northern California neighbors ended their season, the Kings paid back to the Warriors with a victory that might have signaled the end of a dynasty.

Wednesday

Heat (46-36) at Philadelphia 76ers (46-35) at 6:00 pm ESPN

Hawks (36-46) at Chicago Bulls (39-43) at 8:30 pm ESPN

NHL

Wednesday

Blues (43-33-5) at Dallas Stars (51-21-9) at 8:30 pm TNT

MLB

Tuesday

Braves (11-5) 6 – Astros (6-13) 2

Tigers (10-7) 4 – Rangers (9-9) 2

Gio Urshela had an RBI single, and Matt Vierling scored on a wild pitch in the eighth inning to put Detroit ahead. The Tigers’ pitchers continued their solid play to beat the Texas Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday.

Wednesday

Rangers (9-9) at Detroit Tigers (10-7) at 12:10 pm

Braves (11-5) at Houston Astros (6-13) at 1:10 pm

COLLEGE

The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team dropped two run-rule games to North Texas on Tuesday evening at the John Cain Family Softball Complex via scores of 15-3 in five innings and 10-0 in six. A&M-Commerce will play the final series on the road at the Southland Conference at Northwestern State this weekend. The two teams play a doubleheader at 4:00 pm on Friday and a single game at noon on Saturday.

After the first two rounds of the Southland Conference Championships at The Bandit Golf Club, the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team remains in second place. The Lions entered Tuesday in second and shot 317 to total a team score of 625. Augusta has a commanding 53-stroke lead for the team championship, Houston Christian is in third with a score of 629, and A&M-Corpus Christi’s team score of 630 is fourth.

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

Tuesday

Alba-Golden 19 – Sulphur Bluff 0

Atlanta 19 – Paul Pewitt 4

Blue Ridge 11 – Gunter 4

Cooper 10 – Celeste 0

Denison 15 – Greenville 4

Gilmer 2 – Henderson 0

Grand Saline 4 – Edgewood 3

Hallsville 18 – Tyler Lions 0

Longview 20 – Marshall 10

North Hopkins 10 – Wolfe City 3

Pine Tree 5 – Mt Pleasant 4

Pleasant Grove 18 – Paris 6

Quitman 3 – Harmony 1

No. 20 Rains 15 – Chisum 0

Sulphur Springs 15 – Liberty-Eylau 0

BASEBALL

Tuesday

Bonham 1 – Van Alstyne 0

Cooper 10 – Bland 1

Denison 4 – Greenville 2

Gilmer 10 – Center 9

Gladewater 12 – White Oak 2

Harmony 10 – Quitman 0

Hughes Springs 13 – Sabine 2

Lindale 4 – Athens 2

Longview 8 – Marshall 1

Maud 21 – Avery 1

New Diana 4 – Daingerfield 2

North Hopkins 16 – Yantis 2

Pittsburg 5 – Paris 3

Pottsboro 15 – Leonard 5

Sam Rayburn 1 – Honey Grove 0