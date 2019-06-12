Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jun 12)

Michael Lee Doan, Jr.

Paris Police arrested Michael Lee Doan, Jr., 24, of Paris, in the 1400-block of Fitzhugh Tuesday morning at 10:55. Doan was known to have several outstanding felony warrants to revoke his probation. He is currently on probation in Van Zant County for tampering or fabricating evidence and evading arrest with a vehicle. He is on probation in Lamar County for two counts of theft of property of more than $30,000 but less than $150,000 and burglary of a building. Doan was booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Jerome Everidge Tennon

Officers located and arrested Jerome Everidge Tennon, 34, of Paris, in the 1000-block of E. Houston Tuesday evening at 7:52. Tennon was involved in an altercation and was found to have outstanding Municipal Court warrants. Upon searching Tennon due to the arrest, a pill was found in his pocket that tested positive for methamphetamine. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Tennon is awaiting transfer to the

Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 89 calls for service and arrested five people on Tuesday (Jun 11).