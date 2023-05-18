Paris Police Report For Wednesday (May 17)

Shawn Lee Gonzales

Last Tuesday, an officer responded to the Parole Office and arrested Shawn Lee Gonzales for an outstanding Motion to Revolk Probation warrant. They transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Walter Miller

Officers worked a welfare concern in the 400-block of Grand Avenue Tuesday evening at 6:06. Walter Miller was in the area driving recklessly and reportedly intoxicated. An officer observed Miller speeding and attempted to stop him. Miller fled and tried to evade the officer. When they took him into custody, they charged him with Evading arrest in a vehicle. He was processed and taken to Lamar County Jail.

Tina Marie Randle

Tuesday afternoon at 1:17, Officers responded to an accident in the 3200 block of NE Loop 286. The witness had reported that one of the drivers was possibly intoxicated. Officers contacted Tina Marie Randle and found her under the influence of some substance, causing her to be incoherent and unable to function or balance. She was evaluated at the scene and then taken into custody for DWI. Randle had two previous convictions for DWI. Police booked her and transferred her to County Jail.

Misty Smith

AT 7:44 Tuesday evening, officers contacted Misty Smith in the 800 block of E. Price and arrested her on an outstanding Parole Violation Warrant.

Officers responded to a Criminal Mischief call in the 1200 block of Clarksville St. at around 10:30. A known suspect had damaged the victim’s vehicle and had stolen parts from it. The investigation is ongoing. Damages will be over $2,500.00.

Police received a report of a stolen cell phone in the 2200 block of East Price. A known juvenile suspect had stolen a cell phone from another subject. The investigation will continue.

Officers made 15 traffic stops, arrested six, and answered 92 calls for service on May 16, 2023.