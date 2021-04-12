Paris Police Report Monday (Apr 12)

Hector Mendez Huerta

Paris Police responded to property theft in the 2600-block of N. Main at 4:28 Friday afternoon. The business owner reported that two Hispanic males were attempting to purchase merchandise with a stolen check. The check was found to be fraudulent and did not match the information on the account. During the investigation, the two males left the business. One of the suspects was located nearby and arrested. Hector Mendez Huerta, 38, of Laredo, Texas, was charged with theft of more than $2,500 but less than $30,000. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 100-block of SW 28th Saturday morning at 3:26. The report reflects that the victim returned home to find that someone had kicked in the front door and taken a gaming system. The incident is under investigation.

Charles Weston Brasier

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 3400-block of N. Main at 9:42 Saturday morning. The only person located at the scene seemed to be hallucinating and advised that someone was under his vehicle’s hood. Charles Weston Brasier, 38, of Powderly, was found in possession of more than four grams of methamphetamine. Officers located two pistols in the vehicle and charged Brasier with possession of a controlled substance of more than four grams and unlawful carrying a weapon. They transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Curtis Troy Crowsey

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 3500-block of NE Loop 286 at 12:24 Sunday afternoon. Officers located and detained Curtis Troy Crowsey, 35, of Log Cabin, Texas. Crowsey had damaged a female’s vehicle, but the female did not want to press charges. When Crowley attempted to get his personal belongings to leave, the officer smelled marijuana emitting from the inside of the vehicle. During a search, the officer located more than 40 grams of methamphetamine and marijuana. Crowsey was then arrested and charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than four grams but less than 200 grams and possession of marijuana of fewer than two ounces. They transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Vequista Sharell Washington

Sunday afternoon at 3:38, Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 1800-block of Jackson Court. The officer observed that a male had lacerations on his hands, arms, and the back of his head. Reportedly, during an argument, the female, Vequista Sharell Washington, 24, of Paris, had thrown glass picture frames at the victim along with striking him with a vehicle. Washington was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. They took her to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 200 calls for service and arrested 13 people over the weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Apr 11).